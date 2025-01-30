Bodies recovered in Goma as M23 rebels take control and urge normalcy

On Thursday, the streets of Goma bore grim evidence of recent chaos, with bodies—many dressed in military uniforms—still lying where they fell. The clashes between M23 rebels and Congolese armed forces, ongoing since 26 January, have left the city reeling. Despite calls from M23 fighters for businesses to reopen, much of Goma remains without electricity or water, underscoring the fragile state of normalcy. Originally formed in 2012 by mutinous ex-Tutsi rebels with Rwandan backing, the March 23 Movement (M23) reignited conflict in 2021. The violence has displaced half a million people and exacerbated eastern DRC’s ongoing humanitarian crisis. With M23 rebels said to be moving deeper into South Kivu province, President Félix Tshisekedi pledged a "vigorous and coordinated response" to counter the advance. UN experts estimate that the M23 rebels are backed by around 4,000 Rwandan soldiers — a far larger force than in 2012. While some residents attempted to resume normal life, others continued to flee, wary of further conflict.