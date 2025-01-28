Ceasefire in Gaza: Palestinians return home as roads reopen

Taking advantage of a ceasefire, Palestinians from Khan Younis in Gaza began returning to areas destroyed by Israeli offensives against Hamas, reversing a mass exodus that took place 15 months earlier. Some 200,000 people, according to UN figures, reached the north of the enclave on roads inspected by Egyptian and American officials, with scenes of joy despite the destruction that awaited them at home. Many had travelled for days in difficult conditions, pushing vehicles or walking.