Fire 'under control' in Paris' 12th arrondissement town hall

Early this morning, Monday 27 January, a fire broke out on the roof of the Town Hall in the 12th arrondissement of Paris. Its emblematic 36-metre bell tower was badly damaged. About 150 firefighters extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported. Authorities warned that the upper bell tower was at risk of collapse. A security perimeter has been set up and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Public services have been temporarily relocated to the town hall in the 11th arrondissement.