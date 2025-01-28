Masked dancers chase away evil spirits in Bulgaria

The Surva International Masquerade Games Festival in Pernik, Bulgaria, attracts over 12,000 international performers and groups. Known as "Kukeri", the intricately costumed masked dancers drive away evil spirits, celebrate the end of winter and welcome spring. Recognised by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, this centuries-old tradition unites different regions and cultures, earning Pernik the title of World Capital of Masquerade Games and Traditions.