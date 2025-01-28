UN honours Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Guterres condemned the spread of Holocaust denial and distortion of historical facts. UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang echoed Guterres' concerns, emphasizing the dangers of hatred and propaganda. Israeli President Isaac Herzog also called for international action to free hostages, highlighting the case of Israeli-American soldier Omer Nutra. The ceremony included music by the Lebensmelodien, or “Melodies of Life” ensemble project.