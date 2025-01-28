Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

UN honours Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Guterres condemned the spread of Holocaust denial and distortion of historical facts. UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang echoed Guterres' concerns, emphasizing the dangers of hatred and propaganda. Israeli President Isaac Herzog also called for international action to free hostages, highlighting the case of Israeli-American soldier Omer Nutra. The ceremony included music by the Lebensmelodien, or “Melodies of Life” ensemble project.

More about
United Nations Holocaust Antonio Guterres Auschwitz ISAAC HERZOG

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..