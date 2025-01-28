Johannesburg neighbourhood devastated by fire

On Monday, a fire tore through the Booysens shack settlement in Johannesburg, South Africa, leaving hundreds of people homeless and destroying some 1,500 makeshift homes. Many of the shacks, which were built from flammable materials, quickly burned to the ground. Residents said the fire started when a paraffin stove exploded. Some were able to save their belongings, but most lost everything. Firefighters, assisted by local residents, brought the blaze under control, but relief efforts continue to help displaced families.