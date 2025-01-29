Up Helly Aa: A fiery celebration of Shetland's Norse Heritage

Over a thousand people dressed in custom Viking suits and wielded axes, swords and torches as they marched through Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, the UK's most northerly islands, culminating in the burning of a Viking-style replica galley. First held in the 1880s, the event marks the end of the Yule season and honours Viking history. The festival, held annually, is organised by volunteers and was only ever canceled during major events like wars and the COVID-19 pandemic.