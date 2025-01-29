Welcome to Africanews

Lunar New Year festivities in Moscow celebrate strong China tie

A colorful procession featuring drummers, dancers, and large dragon and snake figures paraded through decorated streets. The celebrations, lasting ten days, include outdoor exhibitions, food markets, and workshops, allowing Muscovites to enjoy Chinese cuisine, folk performances, and purchase snacks and artwork. The lunar New Year, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake this time, is China’s most important holiday, and is focused on family reunions and feasts.

