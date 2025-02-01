Watch: Berlin zoo's panda cubs Leni and Lotti debut to the public with their mother

Since Friday, Berlin Zoo offers visitors the unique chance to see giant panda twins Leni and Lotti alongside their mother, Meng Meng. Born on 22 August last year, the playful sisters have grown curious and energetic. Director of Berlin Zoo, Andreas Knieriem, recommends morning visits as the best time to watch the panda family in action. The cubs, also named Meng Hao ("beautiful dreams") and Meng Tian ("sweet dreams"), pay tribute to Berlin's cultural icons — Marlene Dietrich and the Charlottenburg district, where the zoo is located. Since 2017, Berlin Zoo has housed Germany’s only giant pandas. The arrival of Leni and Lotti marks the second successful panda birth in the country — a rare and celebrated event. Due to the pandas' difficulty in breeding, their births are considered a triumph. Approximately 1,800 pandas remain in the wild in China, while only a few hundred live in captivity worldwide.