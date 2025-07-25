San Diego comic-con: a sneak peek into pop culture's biggest event

Comic-Con International 2025 officially begins on Thursday, but eager attendees got a sneak preview on Wednesday at the San Diego Convention Center.

Tens of thousands of fans — many dressed in costumes — will flock to Comic-Con International on Thursday, a four-day celebration of pop culture that will showcase updates on the upcoming “Predator” film, the “Alien” series, and a special appearance by George Lucas.

However, don’t anticipate any significant announcements regarding the future of Marvel's film lineup or the next steps for the popular relaunch of DC's soaring “Superman” franchise.

Both studios are opting out of Comic-Con 2025 in terms of their film presentations.

An estimated 135,000 attendees are expected at the convention, which will welcome Lucas on Sunday for his inaugural Comic-Con appearance.

The “Star Wars” creator will talk about his new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, set to open next year in Los Angeles.

Fans of the “Alien” and “Predator” franchises will have much to celebrate.

Elle Fanning, the star of “Predator: Badlands,” will discuss the film in Comic-Con's expansive Hall H this week.

FX will also present the stars and creators of “Alien: Earth,” a series that will introduce the Xenomorph species to Earth next month.

“Alien: Earth” will be among the projects offering a large interactive experience in San Diego, featuring a replica of a spacecraft from the series.

The attraction promises a thrilling mission at night.

While Marvel may not be showcasing new films, it will have a “Fantastic Four: First Steps” attraction located near the convention, coinciding with the release of the latest effort to successfully bring its “first family” to theaters on Friday.

Thousands of fans enjoyed a preview of the convention's 460,000 square foot (42,700 square meter) exhibitor area, which includes exclusive merchandise, comic book art, and displays from brands like Star Wars, Lego, Nickelodeon, Paramount, and more.

San Diego Comic-Con will take place from Thursday, July 24, to Sunday, July 27.