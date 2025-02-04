From propaganda to street art, Warsaw's walls come alive

The evolution of murals in Poland traces back to the Communist era, during which they served as propaganda instruments for the party. However, following the collapse of Communism and the influx of Western influences in the 1990s, Warsaw's edifices began to be adorned with images that were purely artistic. The proliferation of murals in Warsaw has been facilitated by the introduction of participatory budgets, with residents deciding how city funds are allocated. This democratic approach to urban planning has fostered a rise in street art, transforming Warsaw into a vibrant open-air gallery. The murals not only infuse the urban landscape with vivid colour but also stimulate thought through their symbolic content. In recent years, Warsaw has embraced street art as an integral part of its urban fabric. The murals now extend beyond simple embellishments, serving as genuine visual testimonies to the city's history, culture, and people. Warsaw is becoming a must-see destination for art lovers and a living testament to the power of art in public spaces.