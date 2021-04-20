Welcome to Africanews

Africanews celebrates fifth anniversary [Night Shift]

Jerry Bambi, Africanews journalist  
By Rédaction Africanews

Africanews, the first pan African multilingual channel is 5. Yes, Indeed. So, we are letting the drums roll and the balloons float as we are indeed proud to be the sole multilingual pan-African news media at your side.

We thank you for your support over the past five years when the channel launched. So, how has the journey been over five years? Here is a quick look at it.

Chadian president Idris Deby dies in clashes with rebels in the north of the country

A look at the media coverage of Africa as Africanews, the first pan African multilingual news channel turns 5.

And Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul who campaigned to end the ban on women’s driving wins the top European rights prize.

All of these plus much more.....

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

