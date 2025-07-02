One child displaced every five seconds in MENA region conflicts

According to UNICEF, every five seconds, a child is displaced, injured, or killed in the Middle East and North Africa’s conflicts. At least 12.2 million children have reportedly been killed, maimed or displaced in conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in less than 2 years, the equivalent of one child displaced every five seconds, and one child killed or maimed every fifteen minutes.

Reports indicate over 12 million children have been displaced, more than 40,000 maimed, and almost 20,000 killed.

UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Edouard Beigbeder said that a child’s life is being turned upside down the equivalent of every five seconds due to the conflicts in the region. Today, nearly 110 million children in MENA live in countries affected by conflict.

Violence continues to disrupt nearly every aspect of their lives.

Homes, schools, and health facilities are being destroyed. Children are regularly exposed to life-threatening situations, extreme distress, and displacement, stripped of safety and often left with psychological scars that can last a lifetime.