138 million child workers globally in 2024, number down from 2020

Nearly 138 million children were engaged in child labour in 2024, including around 54 million in hazardous work likely to jeopardize their health, safety, or development, according to new estimates released today by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday.

The latest data show a total reduction of over 20 million children since 2020, reversing an alarming spike between 2016 and 2020. Despite this positive trend, the world has missed its target of eliminating child labour by 2025.

The report, titled “Child Labour: Global estimates 2024, trends and the road forward", released one day ahead of the World Day Against Child Labour and on International Day of Play, underscores a stark reality that while gains have been made, millions of children are still being denied their right to learn, play, and simply be children.

"Before, I couldn’t read or even write my name. But now I know how to read and write. And I help my father with documents," says Tahirou Sanogo.

The 15-year-old boy from Tiola, Sikasso region in Mali, was previously engaged in child labour, working in the cotton fields and as a bus apprentice. Thanks to the ILO’s ACCEL Africa project he is now in school and has learned how to read and write.

The report highlights the need for integrated policies on education, social protection, and decent work for parents, in order to truly break the intergenerational cycle of child labour and poverty.”

“Our latest global estimate presents a story of progress and hope. But the pace is still too slow," says Federico Blanco, an expert at ILO and co-author of the joint ILO-UNICEF report.

"Behind every number let's remind ourselves that there is a child whose right to education, protection and decent future is being denied. The report makes clear that isolated efforts won't work," Blanco continued.