Child labour crisis: UN calls for urgent global action

The chief of the International Labour Organization (ILO) reported, “We do have 160 million children in child labour, 79 million of whom are in hazardous work.” Today (13 May) the Informal interactive dialogue on ‘Childhood with dignity: Eliminating child labour in all its forms, including forced recruitment and use of children in armed conflict,’ was held at the UNHQ. Addressing the interactive dialogue Gilbert F. Houngbo, ILO Director-General said, “Roughly 112 million children work in agriculture with young children aged between five and 11, and they are particularly at risk.

Over 7 million children are in domestic labor, too often out of sight and therefore out of mind.” He added, “And let us not forget the tragedy of the use of children, echoing the president of the General Assembly, of children in armed conflict. These are some of the gravest violations of children's rights.” He also said, “We need to enact integrated strategies that promote all fundamental principles and right at work. Decent Work for parents is key to tackling poverty, and poverty is one of the main drivers of child labor.”

Cristina Isabel Lopes da Silva Monteiro Duarte, UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Advisor on Africa, said, “When we speak of child labour, we are not merely addressing a social issue. We are confronting a development failure: a failure of planning, protection, and policy.” She also said, “Africa has the highest prevalence of child labour globally. Nearly half of all children in child labour worldwide are in Africa, and a disproportionate number of them are girls. This is not just a statistic. It is a warning.”

She stressed, “By 2030, half of all new entrants to the global labour force will come from this continent. With the youngest population on earth, Africa holds immense potential. But this demographic dividend will not pay itself. If neglected, it will become a demographic liability—a ticking time bomb that fuels inequality, instability, and fragility.”

She concluded, “We require bold action, not incremental reform. It means treating child labour not as an unfortunate by-product of poverty, but as a clear indicator of system breakdown and policy failure. Let us name the problem with clarity. Let us face it with courage. And let us act— decisively, and together.”