Angola hosts U.S.-Africa summit amid calls to revive trade ties {Business Africa}

U.S.-Africa Trade Reset, Gulf-Backed Carbon Credits, and Goma’s Art Economy: Top Stories from the Continent

This week, Business Africa takes you to Luanda, Riyadh, and Goma for three stories that reflect the complexity of Africa’s evolving global partnerships and homegrown innovation, from geopolitics and climate finance to creativity in conflict zones.

Angola is in the spotlight this week as it co-hosts the 17th U.S.-Africa Business Summit alongside the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA). The event, held in Luanda, is seen as a crucial step in reviving U.S.-Africa relations strained by former President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and his threat to end the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Angola, currently chairing the African Union, is positioning itself as a key facilitator in renewing dialogue with Washington—particularly on energy, trade corridors, and infrastructure.

Speaking on Business Africa, Florie Liser, President and CEO of the CCA, emphasized the strategic importance of this year’s summit:

“Angola has made significant reforms to open its economy, and this summit is a unique opportunity for African leaders to directly engage with senior figures from the U.S. administration on trade and investment. It’s also a chance to spotlight regional models like the Lobito Corridor that can attract cross-border infrastructure investment.”

The summit is expected to yield announcements on energy investments, green infrastructure, and new financing pathways for strategic sectors across Africa.

Gulf States and Carbon Credits: Real Climate Action or Greenwashing?

While Africa grapples with the brunt of climate change, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, among other foreign nations, are investing in large-scale reforestation projects, renewable energy initiatives and land acquisitions across the continent, efforts that are supposed to offset emissions and generate carbon credits.

Supporters call it a climate solution; critics label it carbon colonialism.

At the heart of the debate is whether these initiatives are truly helping Africa fight climate change, or simply allowing major fossil fuel-producing states to make profits with the race to net-zero.

A growing number of environmental experts and African civil society voices are questioning the long-term value of carbon offset schemes that may undermine local land rights or offer minimal benefits to host communities.

Our special report breaks down how these deals work, who benefits, and what’s at stake for Africa’s environment and sovereignty.

From Crisis to Canvas: Goma’s Artists Paint a Path to Peace

In Goma, a city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo long plagued by insecurity, artists are creating more than just beauty, they’re building businesses, preserving memory, and promoting peace.

In makeshift studios and community workshops, painters, sculptors, and muralists are transforming lived trauma into economic opportunity.

“Art helps us tell our story and earn a living,” says one local artist. “It gives hope to the next generation.”

This growing creative economy is not just a cultural expression—it’s becoming a vital source of income for young people facing limited job prospects. As the city rebuilds, its art scene offers a unique blend of resilience and enterprise.