Preserving Sierra Leone’s ancient Gara-tie dye craft

In the heart of Sierra Leone, Abubakarr Koma continues to weave a centuries-old tradition into the fabric of modern culture. For over four decades, Koma has been a skilled practitioner of Gara tie-dying, an ancient craft that tells stories through vibrant colors and intricate patterns. His mastery of this art form has taken him across Africa, sharing his skills in countries like Guinea, Mali, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Togo, Ghana, and Niger. Yet, it is in Sierra Leone’s northern town of Makeni, in Bombali District, that his legacy thrives.

Gara tie-dying is more than just a craft; it is a deeply rooted cultural tradition passed down through generations. Each piece Koma creates tells a unique story, drawing on the rich history and culture of West Africa. "I've been doing this work for over 40 years. I have practiced Gara tie-dye across many African countries," Koma explains. "But it’s here in Sierra Leone where I began my journey."

Abubakarr’s family has played an integral role in preserving this art. It is a tradition that has spanned generations, and for the Koma family, it is the key to their survival. "We’ve been doing Gara tie-dye for a long time," shares Jeneba Barrie, a member of Koma's family. "Since I was young, I remember watching my older brother work. This craft has been how they've supported us. Our family comes from Mali, and we brought this craft with us. It’s how we have sustained ourselves."

For Koma, the preservation of Gara tie-dye goes beyond personal legacy—it is about passing the skill onto the next generation. Through his mentorship, many young people are learning the craft, ensuring that this vital piece of Sierra Leone’s cultural heritage will continue. "I’m happy to have learned this skill," says Abubakarr Sidik Danfaga, one of Koma’s apprentices. "This work is a blessing. It’s something I can do anywhere, and it’s how I survive."

The significance of Gara tie-dying in Sierra Leone cannot be overstated. Not only is it a source of income and cultural pride, but it is also a way to keep the country’s history alive. "In order to maintain our culture, we must continue practicing Gara tie-dye," says Sulley Mustapha Kamara, a history teacher at St. Francis Secondary School in Makeni. "It has existed since the pre-colonial era, and it is a vital part of our identity."

Abubakarr Koma’s work has spread far beyond Sierra Leone, touching hearts across the African continent. His intricate designs have become a symbol of West African culture, with each piece carrying a narrative of heritage, resilience, and creativity. Despite the growing global interest in his art, Koma remains focused on his mission: to preserve this cherished tradition and pass it on to future generations.

As the world increasingly embraces the beauty of African craftsmanship, Koma stands as a beacon of cultural preservation. His tireless work ensures that the vibrant colors and patterns of Gara tie-dye will continue to tell the stories of Sierra Leone and West Africa for years to come.