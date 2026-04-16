Zimbabwe play challenges proposed constitutional changes

A new theatre production in Zimbabwe is reigniting debate over proposed constitutional amendments that could extend presidential terms from five to seven years under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

For decades, theatre in Zimbabwe has served as a powerful tool for political expression—often at significant personal risk to artists, with some productions banned and performers arrested. Now, as the government pushes for changes to the constitution, acclaimed actor and director Daves Guzha is once again turning to the stage to question authority.

His latest play, Bodo, confronts the proposed amendments head-on, raising concerns about the extension of presidential tenure and questioning why such a significant shift is not being put to a public referendum.

“Number one, I’m a child of war. So in reality, my levels of expression started at a very young age,” Guzha said. “And now witnessing exactly what the current government is trying to do to force themselves on us… I felt it was time to express some of the wishes of the people.”

The production comes at a tense political moment, with reports that some opposition figures have been arrested or assaulted for speaking out against the proposed constitutional changes. Despite this climate, Guzha and his collaborators say they are determined to continue using art as a platform for public discourse.

Playwright Norbert Fero says the urgency of the issue left him with little choice but to get involved. “I felt compelled to be part of this because I believe it is a very important discussion that is going on at the moment,” he said. “So we are duty bound to raise awareness on the current amendment bill.”

For Guzha, the role of the arts becomes even more critical in times of political strain. “When everything else fails in a society, the arts must rise to the occasion,” he said. “A society whose storytellers tell a different kind of story which is out of sync with their society becomes a sick society.”

Bodo is a one-man performance that draws on Ngano, a traditional Shona storytelling method, blending it with modern visual and audio elements to create an immersive experience. Through this fusion of tradition and contemporary theatre, Guzha seeks not only to entertain but to provoke reflection and dialogue.

As Zimbabwe navigates a potentially significant constitutional shift, productions like Bodo highlight the enduring role of the arts in questioning power—and amplifying the voices of citizens.