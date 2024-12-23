Welcome to Africanews

As cholera fears grow in Mayotte, France observes national mourning

At least 35 people have been confirmed dead following the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte, though officials warn the actual death toll is likely much higher. Emergency crews are on the ground providing food, water, and aid, but recovery efforts are being hampered by the extensive damage. Meanwhile, France observed a national day of mourning, with President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister François Bayrou pledging international support for the island's reconstruction.

