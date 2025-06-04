Experts warn of an increase in Glacier-related risks from climate change

Weather experts have warned of an increase in Glacier-related risks from climate change. Glacier-related risks are becoming a global reality, says Celeste Saulo, head of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

Speaking at the Glacier Preservation Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, she said that no matter how developed the country is, all are at risk.

She said, "This is a new reality. We need to raise awareness of the hydromet centres in every single country, every single region. And that’s why we advocate for more investments in monitoring. With better monitoring, we can expect to have better forecasts, with those we can expect to have better early warning systems in the end to protect societies, protect people and to protect livelihoods."

As climate change accelerates, the WMO is calling for more investment in monitoring and forecasting, especially to protect mountain communities.

Last week, the Swiss village of Blatten was buried under a massive avalanche of rock and ice from the Birch Glacier and the nearby Lonza River bed.

Days before the disasters, experts warned about a possible collapse of the glacier, which held 1.5 million cubic metres of ice.