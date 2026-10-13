Life returns to Mekelle after Ethiopian forces retake Tigray capital

Residents of Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, say life is returning to normal after federal forces retook control of the city, which has been seized by Tigray rebels.

Passengers continue to arrive at Ethiopia's Mekelle airport after flights to the northern Tigray region resumed on Sunday.

The airport was closed for two weeks after Tigray rebels seized the city at the end of September. Federal forces retook control ten days ago and residents say life is returning to normal.

"Now we have restarted our work as new, and the situation is good," says Haile Mariam Hadgu. "We have returned to our work, so what we want to see is peace improving even beyond this. Since everyone is a seeker of peace, everyone wants to do their work peacefully, go home, and grow, prosper."

Mekelle's capture by the Tigray forces ignited fears that the region could return to conflict. A devastating two-year civil war killed more than half-a-million civilians before peace was agreed in 2022.

While Mekelle has returned to federal control, tensions are mounting between Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea.

Addis Ababa has accused Asmara of supporting the Tigray fighters and of sending troops across the border. Without denying the charge, Eritrea condemned what it called Ethiopia's "declaration of war."