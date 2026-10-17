Ex-fighters in Ethiopia's Tigray region register for reintegration programme

Hundreds of former fighters in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have been signing up for a programme to help them return to civilian life.

The ex-combatants have been lining up at the Tigray Martyrs’ Memorial Monument in Tigray’s capital Mekelle since Wednesday, barely two weeks after federal forces recaptured the city from Tigray rebels.

Renewed fighting that erupted last month shattered the 2022 peace agreement that brought an end to the region’s bloody two-year civil war.

On Friday, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced a caretaker administration for Tigray. The new authority has vowed to restore public services, help displaced people return and prepare for elections within six months.

The disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration program is part of the 2022 Pretoria peace deal. The truce ended the fighting but left lingering discontent.