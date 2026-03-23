Damaged Russian tanker adrift in Mediterranean to be towed to Libyan port

A damaged Russian tanker abandoned in the Mediterranean Sea will be towed to a Libyan port, Libyan authorities have announced.

The Arctic Metagaz is part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” transporting fossil fuels in violation of international sanctions.

The tanker was carrying liquefied natural gas to Egypt when it was hit by a series of explosions earlier this month. All 30 crew members were rescued.

Video footage shows the ship listing to one side, blackened by fire, with two holes on either side of the hull.

Russia has blamed Ukrainian naval drones for the attack. Kiev has not commented.

Pollution

After nearly three weeks adrift, it entered Libya's search and rescue zone. Italian authorities are now working with Libya to bring the wrecked vessel to shore and reduce the risk of pollution.

In a joint letter sent on Wednesday to the European Commission, the leaders of Italy, Spain, Malta, Greece and Cyprus warned that the vessel poses an “imminent and serious risk” of a major ecological disaster, and requested to activate the bloc’s civil protection mechanism.

The five leaders urged a coordinated EU-level response to mobilise resources quickly, citing the tanker’s damaged condition and hazardous cargo as key concerns.

The letter also highlighted broader risks posed by vessels operating outside international standards, warning of threats to maritime safety and the environment across the Mediterranean.