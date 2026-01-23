Welcome to Africanews

France intercepts suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker from Russia

France has intercepted a suspected 'shadow fleet' vessel   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

France

In a mission targeting the sanctioned Russian shadow fleet, France’s navy has intercepted an oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea that set sail from Russia.

The French navy used intelligence from the United Kingdom to intercept the vessel.

Dubbed the 'Grinch', the ship is suspected of operating with a false flag It ship is being escorted for more checks Moscow is using what has been referred to as a ‘shadow fleet’ to get around sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

The fleet consists of aging vessels owned by non transparent entities with addresses in non sanctioned nations.

Oil revenue is a significant part of Russia’s economy, enabling President Vladimir Putin to funnel money into his war effort against Ukraine and stave off a currency collapse.

France is among a string of nations that have pledged to crack down on the sanction-evading shadow fleet of oil tankers which experts believe numbers some 400 ships.

