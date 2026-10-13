Somali-born Sagal Abdi-Wali sworn in as London's newest MP

Somali-born Sagal Abdi-Wali became London's newest member of parliament on Monday, being sworn in to represent Holborn and St Pancras in Britain's House of Commons.

The 42-year-old won last week's by-election to replace former prime minister Keir Starmer as MP for the central London constituency.

Abdi-Wali came to Britain as a child refugee. She spent much of her life in the London borough of Camden, working with charities and schools before becoming leader of the local council.

Her candidacy drew significant attention from Britain's Somali and wider African communities - reflecting her journey from refugee to senior figure in local government.

Abdi-Wali took 45 percent of the vote, beating Green Party leader Zack Polanski who secured 33 percent. The Conservatives got 7 percent and the anti-immigrant Reform Party 6 percent.

In her victory speech, Abdi-Wali said she wants to tackle homelessness and opportunities for young people.

Starmer's successor Andy Burnham congratulated Abdi-Wali after her win and said he's looking forward to working with her.