London Bus Stop named after Nigerian content creator ‘Bus Aunty’

A Nigerian mental health nurse and content creator known online as “Bus Aunty” has had a London bus stop named after her, following years of documenting her fascination with the city’s buses.

Bemi Orojuogun shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, thanking Transport for London (TfL), which operates the capital’s public transport network.

She also posted footage from the occasion, including photographs with TfL staff.

Orojuogun gained a following through videos centred on London’s buses. In many of her clips, she appears to stand close to passing buses, a visual effect that initially led some viewers to question whether she was putting herself in danger.

She later explained that the apparent proximity was created by the camera angle and editing, and that she keeps a safe distance from the vehicles while filming.

Her distinctive videos have helped her build a sizeable online following and led to collaborations with brands.

The bus stop recognition marks another step in the story of how a personal interest in London’s public transport became the basis of her online identity.

Orojuogun has also recently met Nigerian music star Davido during his London tour. She had previously spoken about wanting to collaborate with the singer.