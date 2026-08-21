First-ever mpox cases reported in Guinea-Bissau with children the most vulnerable

Guinea-Bissau is facing its first-ever outbreak of the infectious disease, mpox, with children accounting for half of the 46 suspected cases.

The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, said on Thursday that it was very concerning that 23 of them are youngsters under the age of 15, of which 16 are under the age of four.

Authorities in Guinea-Bissau said on Monday that seven adult cases have been confirmed with no fatalities reported.

"This is the first time mpox cases have been reported in Guinea-Bissau, making even a small outbreak a major public health event," said UNICEF’s deputy representative in Guinea-Bissau, Sandra Martins.

The agency said while mpox rarely leads to death, newborns and children are more at risk of developing severe cases of the disease.

It warned that the reopening of schools in September is expected to increase opportunities for transmission among this vulnerable group.

Mpox is caused by a virus from the same family as smallpox.

Symptoms typically include a distinct rash, alongside fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, and fatigue.

It can be transmitted to humans by animals, but can also be passed between people through close physical contact.

The UN agency warned that “critical gaps” in surveillance strategies – especially in identifying contacts, testing samples, and tracing how the virus spread – may complicate efforts to address the outbreak.

It added, however, that with early detection, care, and prevention, mpox can be managed and its spread reduced.