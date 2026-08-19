Sudan war: 318 RSF fighters defect to army in latest blow to paramilitary

Sudan’s army says 318 Rapid Support Forces fighters, including four commanders, have defected and joined its ranks in the latest apparent surrender by paramilitary personnel. The move comes as defections increase and fighting continues to devastate the country more than three years into the war.

A group of 318 members of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, including four commanders, has defected to the Sudanese army, according to Sudanese authorities.

The group reportedly arrived with up to 50 combat vehicles and announced its decision to join the armed forces in Al-Dabba locality in Northern State.

Border Guards commander Mohamed Saleh Younes said the army would welcome those choosing to return to its ranks, adding that military forces would continue efforts to restore security across the country.

Defectors cite internal weaknesses

Lieutenant-Colonel Musa Ali Ahmed, identified as the leader of the defectors, attributed their decision to what he described as the lack of institutional structures within the RSF.

He said the group chose to join the army in the interest of maintaining Sudan’s unity.

The latest defection follows the reported departure of another 300 RSF personnel, including 21 commanders, who joined the army last week.

Growing pressure on the paramilitary

The repeated defections point to mounting pressure on the RSF, which has faced losses among both its military and political leadership.

Among those reported to have recently left the group are political adviser Fares al-Nour, field commander Ali Rizqallah and Major-General Al-Nour Ahmed Adam.

The army and the RSF have been locked in a devastating conflict since April 2023, with neither side securing a lasting political settlement.

Fighting spreads across Sudan

Heavy clashes have continued across several regions, including Darfur, Blue Nile and the states of North, West and South Kordofan.

The conflict erupted from a power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

The war has triggered one of the world's largest displacement crises, with UN and international estimates putting the death toll at tens of thousands and the number of displaced people at nearly 13 million.

Defections add to army momentum

The latest arrivals could provide the Sudanese army with additional personnel and vehicles as it seeks to consolidate its military position against the RSF.

For the paramilitary group, however, the growing number of defections risks weakening its ranks and highlighting internal divisions as the conflict enters another prolonged phase.