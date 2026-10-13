African debt crisis deepens ahead of IMF economic outlook report

As the International Monetary Fund prepares to release its flagship World Economic Outlook in Bangkok on Tuesday, the headline message is one of stability. But behind the forecasts, a fierce debate is unfolding over Africa’s debt burden, austerity measures and the rising cost for ordinary citizens.

The IMF expects growth in sub-Saharan Africa to remain above four percent. However, that figure masks a deepening liquidity crisis. In some African countries, debt servicing now absorbs between 30 and 50 percent of tax revenues, leaving less money for hospitals, roads and schools as billions of dollars are transferred to foreign creditors.

The Fund’s recommendations remain familiar: broaden tax bases, cut unbudgeted subsidies and rebuild fiscal buffers. But the political cost is growing. In Kenya, tax increases triggered deadly protests. In Nigeria, currency devaluation and subsidy cuts contributed to soaring food prices and nationwide strikes. From Ghana to North Africa, reductions in subsidies have pushed households closer to the brink.

African finance ministers are now pushing back. They want the G20 and multilateral lenders to enforce a strict six-month timeline for debt restructuring under the Common Framework. They are also calling for the suspension of IMF loan surcharges and meaningful debt-service relief, without further demands for austerity.

The debate in Bangkok is about more than growth forecasts. It is about who will bear the cost of Africa’s debt. Lenders argue that fiscal discipline is essential to restore market confidence. African ministers, however, warn that without substantial debt relief, governments could push citizens into deeper hardship and fuel further unrest.