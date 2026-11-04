South Africans vote in local elections with ANC missteps in sharp focus

South Africans are voting Wednesday in local elections that are expected to be a tough test for the African National Congress party, which led the country out of white minority rule but has seen a consistent decline in support over the last decade.

The elections will decide who leads South Africa's eight main city municipalities as well as its 44 district and 205 local councils.

A key battleground is the largest city and economic hub of Johannesburg.

It's often been called Africa's richest city, but its problems with water, electricity supplies and other public services have underlined the frustrations of millions of South Africans with local government failures.

Johannesburg has changed its mayor five times in four years since the last local elections.

It is currently governed by a fragile ANC-led coalition but is a target for South Africa's second biggest party, the Democratic Alliance.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote in Johannesburg, lauding what he said was a great turnout of people coming out to vote across the country.

In total, 546 political parties were vying for votes in the elections