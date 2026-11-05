Experts gather in Namibia for nuclear test verification exercise

These experts have gathered in the Namibian desert to find out whether a nuclear weapons test has been done there.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) prohibits all nuclear weapons test explosions.

Although it is yet to enter into force, a global norm against nuclear testing is emerging.

“This is only the third exercise, Integrated Field Exercise, in the 30 years history of the Organization. It is the first big exercise conducted on the African continent,” said Oleg Rozhkov, Director of On-site Inspection Division, CTBTO.

The CTBTO's on-site inspection (OSI) system is designed to establish the facts and ascertain whether a nuclear weapons test explosion has been conducted.

The field exercise hosted by Namibia will prove whether that capability can deliver when it is needed.

More than 2.000 nuclear tests were carried out before the Treaty opened for signature in 1996; fewer than a dozen have been conducted since.

“It’s absolutely amazing that 188 countries out of the possible 196 in the world have signed on to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. That means that every one of them has agreed to the object and purpose of the Treaty that is no further nuclear tests," said Dr Robert Floyd, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).

The exercise which has brought together 250 experts runs until 20 November. It is the third of its kind, following earlier exercises in Kazakhstan in 2008 and Jordan in 2014.