Extension of Mohamud's presidential term unlawful, Somalia's Supreme Court rules

The extension of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s presidential term was unlawful, Somalia’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.

Mohamud’s term ended in May but his government declared a “transition period” of one year to prepare for the country’s first nationwide democratic elections.

Mohamud said it was legal under constitutional amendments passed in March. But the opposition criticized the move as a power grab and it sparked violent protests in the capital Mogadishu.

Now the Supreme Court has said the amendments didn’t apply to his term in office and says he should have left in May.

Late on Wednesday, Mohamud dismissed the court’s chief justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed, and would appoint a replacement.

Unconfirmed reports say that Ahmed is under arrest.

Somalia is also facing a security crisis from a long-running insurgency by the Islamist Al-Shabab armed group. But international donors have been cutting funding for military missions, frustrated at the lack of progress. Uganda this week said it’s pulling out all troops at the end of next year.