Commonwealth leaders welcome UK dialogue on harms of transatlantic slave trade

Commonwealth leaders meeting in Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday have welcomed Britain’s agreement to join talks on the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade. Britain's pivotal role in slavery has long strained relations with its former colonies.

A joint communique issued at the end of the summit, set out the details.

"Our heads welcome the agreement of the government of the United Kingdom to engage in a structured, time-bound, inclusive, and good faith dialogue with affected parties addressing the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans and its historical harms," Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey told the summit.

Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said the talks are expected to take place within the next 12 months:

"We have also agreed in principle that by the end of this year, or early next year, that the whole framework for the dialogue will be established. And again, we are not going to make any unreasonable demands on the United Kingdom but it's a matter that has to be addressed and to be addressed in a mature way, and he [the UK Prime Minister] understands that, and his full cooperation."

In an address to the summit on Tuesday, Britain's King Charles III said slavery was a "shameful chapter of history" but stopped short of apologising.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he wants to bring a “new approach” to the discussion and opened the door to issuing a formal apology on behalf of the British state. However, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has ruled out the possibility of financial reparations.

"It's not the right answer," Miliband said in an interview on Wednesday. "It's not practical. It's not feasible for us, but there are things we can work on co-operatively."

At the summit in Antigua and Barbuda, Burnham floated the idea of a "debt reset" plan for the poorest Commonwealth countries that could alter interest rates on repayments.

"I've been very clear that we do not support reparations," Burnham told reporters on Tuesday, "but it's not the case that we don't support countries in the Commonwealth around development helping them with debt issues that they've got."