King Charles to address slavery discussion with 'unflinching honesty' in Commonwealth speech

King Charles will address Britain's role in transatlantic slavery with “unflinching honesty and sincere sorrow,” Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

On the eve of a major speech to Commonwealth leaders, Britain’s King Charles III met artists and youth groups at Antigua and Barbuda’s Government House.

The royal couple are on their final leg of a nine-day tour of the Caribbean during which they’ve faced renewed scrutiny of Britain's historical role in transatlantic slavery.

Charles began the tour with an acknowledgment of "the great suffering of the past.”

But some Caribbean nations are calling for a formal apology on behalf of the British state and financial reparations.

On Tuesday, Charles will confront “the most shameful aspects” of British history with “unflinching honesty, and sincere sorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Saturday. The Palace stressed the king’s “respect for the wider discussions that will be taking place between relevant governments on this issue.”

The comments came after UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he was open to Britain apologising but ruled out reparations.

The Palace said it would not be appropriate for Charles to “address matters of particular policy relating to the UK government's position.”