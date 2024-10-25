The past Cannot be changed: King Charles at Samoa summit

King Charles III addressed a summit of Commonwealth nations in Samoa, stating that the past is unchangeable while subtly recognizing the demands from some former colonies for accountability regarding Britain's involvement in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

His statements during the official opening ceremony of the summit reflected the sentiments expressed the previous day by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who emphasized that the meeting should steer clear of dwelling on the past and engaging in “very, very long endless discussions about reparations.”

Charles who is battling cancer, did not specifically tackle the issue of financial reparations that some attendees had called for.

"None of us can change the past, but we can commit with all our hearts to learning its lessons and to finding creative ways to right inequalities that endure,” he said.

The 75-year-old monarch urged leaders of the 56 member states to unite and to “discover the appropriate methods and language” to tackle current issues that have historical origins.

“As we look around the world, and consider its many deeply concerning challenges, let us choose within our commonwealth family the language of community and respect and reject the language of division," he added.

The U.K. PM Keir Stamer, earlier rejected calls from Caribbean nations for a direct conversation about reparations for Britain's involvement in the slave trade and mention the matter in its final joint statement.

Many observers view Britain's approach to its role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade as a crucial indicator of how the Commonwealth is adapting to contemporary issues, especially as other European countries and certain British institutions begin to acknowledge their participation in the trade.

The U.K. has yet to issue a formal apology for its involvement in the trade that saw millions of African individuals abducted and shipped to plantations in the Caribbean and the Americas over several centuries, benefiting numerous individuals and businesses.