Samoa summit: Commonwealth nations sign first ocean protection pact

Commonwealth nations made history by adopting their inaugural ocean declaration at a summit in Samoa, the first to be held in the Pacific island nation.

The Apia Ocean Declaration was unveiled at the conclusion of the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

It urges all 56 Commonwealth nations to safeguard the ocean against serious challenges such as climate change, pollution, and overexploitation.

The Declaration emphasizes the importance of acknowledging maritime boundaries in the face of rising sea levels.

It aims to protect 30% of the oceans and restore damaged marine ecosystems by 2030, while also prioritizing the swift completion of the Global Plastics Treaty.

Additionally, it advocates for the ratification of the high-seas biodiversity treaty, the creation of coastal climate adaptation strategies, and enhanced support for sustainable blue economies.

Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa stated in a release from her office that it was appropriate for “our first ocean declaration” to be made in the Blue Pacific continent, as climate change is acknowledged as the foremost threat to the safety and welfare of our people.

Many Commonwealth members, particularly small nations like Samoa, are confronting major threats, including the existential risk posed by rising sea levels.

The environmental threat was anticipated as a key theme leading up to the summit, but discussions in the initial days were largely focused on the transatlantic slave trade from Britain's colonial past.

The Commonwealth encompasses a third of the global population, with 49 out of its 56 member countries having coastlines.

The organization reports that 25 of its members are facing significant challenges due to climate change, including rising sea levels, increasing temperatures, and heightened ocean acidity, all of which affect marine life, ecosystems, and the communities reliant on them.

Mata’afa emphasized that the declaration should serve as “a line in the sand” for the world to shift from “ocean exploitation to protection and sustainable management.”

Outgoing Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland expressed pride in this accomplishment, noting that it "sets the standard for upcoming international meetings, building momentum for ocean protection as we approach COP29 in Azerbaijan this November and next year’s UN Ocean Conference."

There are ongoing demands from some of Britain's former colonies for accountability regarding its involvement in the transatlantic slave trade, particularly concerning reparative justice.

At its peak in the 18th century, Britain was the largest slave-trading nation, transporting over 3 million Africans across the Atlantic.

The repercussions of this history are deeply embedded in some of the nation’s wealthiest and most esteemed institutions, including the Church of England, the insurance company Lloyd’s of London, and the monarchy itself.

King Charles III, attending his first Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting as monarch, acknowledged in his address on Friday that while history cannot be altered, he recognizes that “the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate.”

He refrained from directly addressing financial reparations, despite some leaders at the event advocating for them.

However, his comments were interpreted as recognizing the strong sentiments surrounding the issue in nations formerly colonized by Britain.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived at the summit with a commitment that the U.K. would not apologize for slavery or entertain discussions on reparations.

He mostly upheld that promise, although the final statement did call for conversations on the topic.

The official Leaders Statement, consisting of 52 points, included a section that encouraged a “meaningful, truthful, respectful conversation” aimed at creating a just future.

Additionally, the communique tasked the Commonwealth secretary-general with engaging governments and stakeholders in discussions about reparatory justice, particularly focusing on the effects on women and girls.