Africa Day: AU renews call for reparative justice {Business Africa}

Africa Day Spotlight: Calls for Reparative Justice, Culinary Brilliance in Lyon, and Eco-Innovation in Uganda

The African Union has intensified its call for reparative justice, urging the international community to confront and address the economic legacy of slavery and colonialism. The call comes amid growing global momentum for restitution, as African nations push for tangible economic redress rather than symbolic acknowledgment.

To unpack what this means in practical terms, Business Africa spoke with Desire Assogbavi, International Development Expert and Advocacy Advisor at Open Society Foundations.

“Reparations go beyond financial compensation,” said Assogbavi. “We’re talking about restructuring global systems, correcting historical injustices, and unlocking economic opportunities for African nations.”

During the interview, Assogbavi addressed several key issues:

The AU’s core financial demands focus on debt cancellation, technology transfers, and infrastructure investment.

Western pushback , often citing the high cost of reparations, is countered by African leaders who argue that development delays due to colonial exploitation are far more costly in the long run.

Innovative solutions like land restitution, investment funds, and targeted development partnerships are also on the table.

African Chefs Shine in Lyon — A $1 Trillion Culinary Movement

In Lyon, France — widely regarded as the global capital of gastronomy — African chefs are rewriting the script of African cuisine. No longer confined to traditional roles, these culinary leaders are emerging as entrepreneurs, cultural ambassadors, and drivers of a $1 trillion food industry potential across the continent.

From Senegal to Ethiopia, dishes presented at the international event highlighted not only Africa’s rich flavors and culinary heritage but also its growing influence in the global food market.

The event served as a platform to rebrand African food, promote investment in the culinary sector, and open doors for cross-border business collaborations.

From Waste to Wealth: Uganda’s Banana Fiber Pioneer

In Uganda, where banana farming is widespread, one artisan is thinking beyond the fruit. Isaac Nkonge is transforming banana stems — typically discarded as waste — into beautifully crafted household items including lampshades, plates, and even footwear.

Nkonge’s eco-enterprise not only promotes sustainable living but also creates jobs in his community and adds value to a previously overlooked resource. His work is gaining attention both locally and internationally as a model for green innovation and circular economy practices in Africa.

“Every banana tree has a second life,” Nkonge says. “It’s about seeing opportunity where others see waste.”