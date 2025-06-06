Welcome to Africanews

David Beckham reportedly set for knighthood in king’s birthday honours

David Beckham reportedly set for knighthood in king's birthday honours
AP

By Agencies

United Kingdom

David Beckham is reportedly set to receive a knighthood in the upcoming King’s Birthday Honours list, more than two decades after being awarded an OBE for services to football.

According to The Sun, the former England captain will finally be named "Sir David Beckham" next week — a long-anticipated honour recognizing not just his legendary football career, but also his extensive charity work, including his role as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

Beckham, who turned 50 in May, played 115 times for England and captained the team on 59 occasions. He famously won the treble with Manchester United in 1999 and later played for clubs including Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

His wife, Victoria Beckham, would become "Lady Beckham" if the knighthood is confirmed. The couple recently starred in a hit Netflix documentary, which earned Beckham an Emmy.

Beckham had previously been overlooked for a knighthood due to tax-related scrutiny in 2014, but that red flag now appears to have lifted.

