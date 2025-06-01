Skulls of 19 African Americans returned to New Orleans after 140 years

After their bodies were dismembered over a century ago and their skulls sent to Germany in racially-biased phrenology research, the remains of 19 African Americans have been returned to New Orleans for a proper send off. Sometime in the 1880's New Orleans physician Dr. Henry D. Schmidt sent 19 crania to Leipzig, Germany for research.

The research believed skull shape could determine personality traits. In 2023, researchers with University of Leipzig began organizing the return of 19 skulls. "It is a demonstration of our own morality here in New Orleans and in Leipzig with the professors there who wanted to do something to restore the dignity of these people," historian Eva Baham said.

Baham, who led a team of researchers, believe these 19 people died of natural causes. A jazz funeral in New Orleans was planned in their honour.