Bahamas: King Charles III dances with locals during Caribbean visit

The British king joined in the celebrations, dancing to the rhythm of the traditional Junkanoo festival before watching performers and decorated floats pass through the streets. Footage shows Charles dancing during the parade in an unusual moment of informality during the royal visit to the Bahamas. After the parade, Charles walked through Nassau's Parliament Square, stopping at market stalls to meet local vendors and examine handmade goods such as woven raffia baskets. The king also greeted members of the public who gathered to see him. Junkanoo is a longstanding Bahamian tradition celebrated through elaborate costumes, music, dancing and street processions. The Bahamas gained independence from Britain in 1973 but remains a Commonwealth realm with Charles III as its head of state. His visit brings together the country's cultural heritage and its continuing constitutional ties to the British monarchy.