Ukraine: massive fire engulfs buildings after Russian strike on Kharkiv

A Russian jet-powered drone struck Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district late on Tuesday, 27 October, injuring five people, including a four-year-old boy, and setting residential and industrial buildings ablaze. The fires spread across some 2,500 square metres, engulfing an apartment block, private homes, outbuildings and three industrial premises. Nearby tower blocks, garages and cars were also damaged, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Footage shows firefighters tackling the flames and rescue workers helping residents to safety as smoke rises over the neighbourhood. Three of the five injured were taken to hospital. Despite the risk of further Russian strikes, emergency crews brought the blaze under control, while psychologists assisted those affected.