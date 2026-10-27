Myanmar: spectacular lantern festival lights up ancient temples in Bagan

Families released paper lanterns over the centuries-old temples, while devotees travelled from across the country to pray, make offerings and take part in the three-day celebrations, held from 25 to 27 October. For the first time, Bagan hosted an official Sky Lantern Festival, organised by the military authorities' tourism department. Around 1,000 lanterns were released each evening above the UNESCO World Heritage site to attract visitors. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Thadingyut marks the end of Buddhist Lent, a three-month period of religious observance during the rainy season. The festival commemorates the Buddha's return from the celestial realm after teaching his mother, traditionally celebrated by lighting candles and lanterns. It is also an occasion for family reunions and honouring elders.