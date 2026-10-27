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Mbappe apologises for Mao Zedong comment after Chinese sponsors drop him

French footballer Kylian Mbappé attends the Ballon d’Or ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London, England, on Monday, October 26, 2026.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Kylian Mbappé

Football superstar Kylian Mbappé has apologised after a video appearing to show him joking about Chinese leader Mao Zedong sparked outrage in China.

The Real Madrid forward said his comment was “ill-judged” and apologised to Chinese fans, acknowledging that his words had caused offence.

But the backlash is already having major consequences.

Three Chinese brands, including beverage giant Dongpeng and dairy producer Mengniu, have reportedly cut ties with the French captain.

China’s state broadcaster has also suspended broadcasts of Spanish La Liga matches, demanding an apology from Real Madrid.

The video shows Mbappé referring to a meme featuring his face superimposed on Mao, describing him as “some guy” who was a Chinese dictator. AFP Fact Check could not immediately verify the video’s authenticity.

The controversy has also exploded online, with a related hashtag reportedly attracting 430 million views on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The incident highlights the risks global sports stars face in China, where comments involving the country’s political history can trigger fierce public backlash and costly commercial consequences.

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