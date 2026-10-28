Israel: opposition supporters celebrate narrow lead in exit polls

As the projections appeared on giant screens, Eisenkot’s supporters broke into chants of “Bibi, go home!” and “Who’s coming? The next prime minister!” The polls put the anti-Netanyahu bloc on 52–53 seats against about 50 for the prime minister’s allies, leaving both short of the 61 needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Likud remains the largest single party with 24–25 seats, while Yashar is projected second on 21–23. Eisenkot declared victory and said the results gave him the first right to form a government. Elsewhere in Tel Aviv, activists from the Pink Front gathered at Habima Square, waving their trademark pink heart flags, wading into the reflecting pool and toasting with sparkling wine as the first results came in. Among those at the Yashar rally was Ohad Ben Ami, a former hostage held by Hamas and an honorary candidate on the party’s list, who criticised the government’s handling of negotiations and argued that the captives had been abandoned. The projections remain preliminary, and weeks of coalition negotiations are expected before a prime minister is confirmed.