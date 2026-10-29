Russia-Africa Summit: Putin seeks to expand ties with the continent

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting dozens of African leaders at a summit in Moscow as part of efforts to expand its influence on the continent.

On Wednesday, he told delegates that Russia was Africa’s best partner, calling for an end to Western domination.

“The era when the destinies of entire continents were determined by a narrow bloc of states is coming to an irreversible end,” Putin said.

“It is being replaced by a more just world, in which the voices of all nations participating in international affairs must be heard.”

Putin accused the West of still trying to exploit the continent’s resources and using debt to hold back development.

Delegations from 48 countries are attending the two-day summit, the third of its kind, including 22 African leaders.

Russia is trying to expand its political, economic, ⁠and military influence in Africa where its Africa Corps paramilitary fighters remain active.

Putin said the continent is increasingly asserting itself as one of the key players in global economy and ​politics.

He called for strengthening Africa’s role in making decisions at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group to meet the continent’s needs.

"The time has come to reform these organisations and refocus them on the specific needs and requirements of developing economies," he said.

The summit is co-chaired by the current African Union chair, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Leaders from the continent expressed support for stronger ties with Russia and contrasted its approach with that of the West.

"Africa is seeking partners to strengthen its capacity to generate its own wealth,” said Ndayishimiye.

“We do not want to be consigned to exporting our raw materials only to then import the finished products—at a high cost.”

Ndayishimiye said countries want to be involved in the entire value chain, from production to marketing, “so that the wealth created benefits our populations more effectively".

More than 40 sessions over the two days are expected to cover trade, investment, technology transfer, food and energy security, healthcare, education and youth exchange.