Britain's King Charles III attends youth rally in the Bahamas

Britain’s King Charles III on Tuesday addressed a youth gathering at Clifford Park in Nassau, recalling the Bahamas’ independence celebrations in 1973 and highlighting the country’s cultural achievements and vulnerability to climate change.

Charles said he was delighted to be back at Clifford Park, where he had represented his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the independence celebrations. He praised the talent the islands produce, including athletes, sailors, climate scientists and performing artists.

The king acknowledged the “great suffering and injustices of the past” in the Bahamas and beyond, saying it was right to acknowledge them while building new opportunities for the future.

He also highlighted the threat of climate change, noting that 90% of the land in the island nation sits below two meters.

Charles urged young people to play their part in building “truly sustainable futures,” saying he had spent more than 50 years trying to assist young people across the Commonwealth to innovate, prosper and thrive in harmony with nature.