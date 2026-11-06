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Russia, Ukraine escalate mutual strikes in Black Sea ahead of Abu Dhabi talks

Cargo ships anchor at the Black Sea wait to cross the Bosporus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

World News

Russia’s defense ministry on Thursday claimed its forces struck a cargo ship carrying military supplies in the Black Sea just south of Odesa.

Reports say Russia is increasing its strike intensity in the Black Sea.

This follows months of continuous attacks by Ukraine on vessels entering and leaving Russian ports in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

As tensions in the region mount, grain and oil exports from both nations are under threat.

The escalating strikes come ahead of a crucial trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US and Russia expected next week in Abu Dhabi.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has said lifting the Black Sea blockade is a top negotiation priority for Kiev.

Washington's approach of offering Moscow economic deals as diplomatic incentives to settle has roiled European allies.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday said Europe should be "very careful" about Russia’s "real intentions" and "realistic" about the US-led diplomatic process.

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