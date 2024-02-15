Egypt unveils Hossam Hassan as new head coach

Egyptian twins Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan were unveiled as the new head coach and team director respectively on Thursday.

Hossam Hassan replaced Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria after a disappointing African Cup of Nations campaign with the team being beaten by DR Congo in the Round of 16.

The seven-time African champions failed to secure a single victory throughout the tournament hosted by Ivory Coast.

Hassan is Egypt's all-time top scorer, having netted 68 goals to help the Pharaohs win three AFCON titles.

Hossam Hassan had experience coaching teams in Egypt and also Jordan's national team. Before being named Egypt coach, the 57-year-old was the tactician at Modern Future FC, a first division team.

He has also had stints at Zamalek, Pyramids FC, Ismaily, and Masry as a manager.

His first test in charge as head coach will be an international friendly against New Zealand in March.