Haiti announces new election dates as El Salvador sends troops to rescue missing soldiers

Authorities in Haiti have announced new dates for the country’s first general election in more than a decade. The first round is scheduled for July 18, with a second on October 4.

But preparations for the vote are taking place amid a long-running battle between government forces and armed gangs terrorising the country.

Haiti has not held elections in more than a decade and is run by an unelected prime minister. The presidency has been vacant since President Jovenel Moïse was killed in 2021.

The Provisional Electoral Council said it expects to publish the final candidate list, including those running for the presidency or the Senate, by mid-January, with May 20 marking the end of voter registration.

Among the presidential hopefuls are former presidents Michel Martelly, Claude Joseph and Jocelerme Privert, along with a former president of Haiti's Chamber of Deputies, Gary Bodeau, and Public Prosecutor Jean Ernest Muscadin.

Rescue mission

Meanwhile El Salvador has deployed 2,000 troops to Haiti to help rescue four Salvadoran soldiers kidnapped by armed gangs two weeks ago.

The men were working with the United Nations-backed Gang Suppression Force when their armored vehicle came under gunfire and was struck by explosives before catching fire, according to El Salvador's armed forces.

Haitian authorities described the incident as a kidnapping and said finding the missing personnel was a priority. The rescue mission is backed by several countries and international organizations.

El Salvador has extended its participation in the international anti-gang mission through October 2027.