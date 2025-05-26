Malaysia slams double standards on Israel's atrocities in Gaza

Malaysia on Sunday condemned Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip, saying it reflected “indifference and double standards” on the plight of Palestinian people.

Malaysia's Foreign Minister opened a meeting of the region's foreign ministers, by condemning Israel for it's actions in Gaza.

“They are a direct result of the erosion of the sanctity of international law,” Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting that opened in Kuala Lumpur ahead of the bloc's 46th summit on Monday.

Mohamad's remarks came as Israel has stepped up its campaign this month in war-torn Gaza, where nearly 54,000 victims, mostly women and children have been killed since Tel Aviv began an onslaught on the besieged enclave in October 2023.

“The atrocities committed against the Palestinian people continue to reflect indifference and double standards,” Hasan said. “Asean cannot remain silent,” said Hasan, whose country holds the rotating chairmanship of the bloc.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has no diplomatic relations with Israel, and Kuala Lumpur has channelled donations and humanitarian aid amounting to more than $10 million to Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.